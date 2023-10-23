Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 68,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MasterBrand worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 40.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 211,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,551. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

