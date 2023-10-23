Factorial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 166,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.