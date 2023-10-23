Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 567,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

