Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $496,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,240,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NCR by 14.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $14,262,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $2,336,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,076. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCR

NCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.