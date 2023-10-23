Factorial Partners LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 110.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,284,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 974,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

