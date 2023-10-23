Factorial Partners LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 314,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,627. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

