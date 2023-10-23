Factorial Partners LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 72.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 47.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KBH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.16. 249,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

