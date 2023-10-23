Factorial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leary Dan O bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $289,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.92. 160,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,480. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTS. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Vitesse Energy

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.