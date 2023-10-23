Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -262.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGS. TD Cowen cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGS

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.