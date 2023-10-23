Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $406.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

