Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

