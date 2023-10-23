Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 167,404 shares.The stock last traded at $37.78 and had previously closed at $38.03.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

