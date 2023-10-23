Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.