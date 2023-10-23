Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

