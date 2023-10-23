Financial Analysis: Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) versus LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LGI Homes and Bellway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.30 billion 0.90 $326.57 million $8.69 10.09 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.79

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LGI Homes and Bellway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 1 2 2 0 2.20 Bellway 0 2 2 0 2.50

LGI Homes presently has a consensus price target of $116.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Bellway.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 9.44% 12.30% 6.56% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LGI Homes beats Bellway on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

