PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk pays an annual dividend of $2,701.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 17,772.3%. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 97.8% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Competitors -36.27% -252.35% -12.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Competitors $1.63 billion $41.95 million 281.87

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Competitors 457 1903 2487 40 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.89%. Given PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk rivals beat PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operating through six segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division (dairy products), Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division segments. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings; sweetened condensed milk, liquid milk, powdered milk, ice cream, and butter; chips and non-chips snacks, such as potato biscuits, cassavas, and wheat flour; and food seasonings, including powdered and liquid seasonings, condiments, and syrups. The company also offers nutrition and special foods, such as baby cereals, follow-on cereals, noodle soups, and baby biscuits, as well as fortified milk for expectant and lactating mothers; and beverages comprising ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks. In addition, it manufactures packaging materials and non-alcoholic beverages; markets and distributes culinary products; processes oil and fats; manages restaurants; acts as investment and trade export agency; and provides management consulting and industrial estate services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk.

