Financial Comparison: BYD Electronic (International) (BYDIF) vs. Its Competitors

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BYD Electronic (International) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BYD Electronic (International) pays an annual dividend of C$0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BYD Electronic (International) pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Components” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 2 0 3.00 BYD Electronic (International) Competitors 101 737 1155 4 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BYD Electronic (International) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 54.81%. Given BYD Electronic (International)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BYD Electronic (International) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A 10.88 BYD Electronic (International) Competitors $628.66 million $15.19 million -622.11

BYD Electronic (International)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A BYD Electronic (International) Competitors -15.16% -7.28% -3.12%

Summary

BYD Electronic (International) beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BYD Electronic (International) Company Profile

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

