Financial Comparison: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $350.43 million 8.78 $119.82 million ($1.70) -28.38 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $20.19 million 4.02 -$30.20 million $0.10 53.70

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple -29.86% -2.66% -1.58% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT N/A 10.23% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out -130.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

