First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.05

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.05 and last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 4517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. Research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7966292 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

