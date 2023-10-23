First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 181,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

