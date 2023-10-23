First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.86

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 58577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,619,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

