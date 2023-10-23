First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.86

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 58577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
