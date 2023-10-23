First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

