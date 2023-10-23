Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $154.40 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

