Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.13.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $480.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.55 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $3,049,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.