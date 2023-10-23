Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %
SPGI stock opened at $347.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average is $378.36. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $8,067,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
