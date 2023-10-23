Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $27.97 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 203.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $150.79 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.39 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.