Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.