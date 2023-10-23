Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

