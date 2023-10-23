Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
NYSE GS opened at $300.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.75 and its 200 day moving average is $329.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
