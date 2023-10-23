Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

