Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 29,600 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $23,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

