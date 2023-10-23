Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 31,600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

