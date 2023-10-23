Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,800 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $266.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.45. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

