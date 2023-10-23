Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.90.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.60. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.