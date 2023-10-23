FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.56

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 34605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

