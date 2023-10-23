FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $982 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

