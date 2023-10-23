Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

