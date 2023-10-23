Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.04.

Fortis Stock Performance

TSE FTS opened at C$53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.1725129 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

