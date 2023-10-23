Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTS. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.04.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1725129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

