Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:FLBL opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.