General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,614 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $30,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

