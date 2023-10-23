Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBIO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Trading Down 6.7 %

GBIO stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $8,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 94.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 437,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Generation Bio by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.