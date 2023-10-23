George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$145.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.67. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$143.03 and a 52 week high of C$183.92.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.88 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.4663342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.