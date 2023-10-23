Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
