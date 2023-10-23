Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $4,943,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.