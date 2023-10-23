GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $57.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,823,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.