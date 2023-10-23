Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 197,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

