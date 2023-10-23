Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.71 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

