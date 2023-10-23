Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Lessened by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,430,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,277,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.