Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

