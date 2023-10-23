Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 385.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 161,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $100.04 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

