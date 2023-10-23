Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GRC opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183,816 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 130,978 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.